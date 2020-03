Assessing people with coronavirus symptoms is at the heart of the fight against the pandemic, the World Health Organization says.

But the world is quickly running out of test kits, and labs don't have enough supplies or the ability to detect suspicious cases.

Experts say the result could be catastrophic.

Priyanka Gupta of Al Jazeera reports.