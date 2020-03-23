Global group of athletes calls for the postponement of the Olympic Games

A global group representing Olympic hopefuls is asking the IOC to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until the coronavirus pandemic is under control, a decision that the IOC says could be four weeks away.

%MINIFYHTMLdb53526d7577932882159c5efffd3d2e11% %MINIFYHTMLdb53526d7577932882159c5efffd3d2e12%

"As the world unites to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the IOC … must do the same," Global Athlete said in a press release on Sunday.

The statement came out a few hours before an IOC announcement that the committee was considering various scenarios and that a decision would be finalized within four weeks. The games are scheduled to start on July 24.

The lack of action is frustrating several athletes who have spoken on social media and elsewhere.

"It is strange that the IOC has not shown any real leadership," said Caradh O'Donovan, a founder of Ireland's Global Athlete whose karate training has been suspended due to restrictions in his country. "They are acting like it's their usual business and it just seems very strange."

O & # 39; Donovan said inequality around the world regarding training, doping control and qualification standards are among his top concerns: thoughts from various athletes on social media and in interviews with The Associated Press on the last days.

"Athletes want to be part of a solution to ensure the Games are a success," said the Global Athlete statement. "But under current global restrictions that limit public gatherings and close training facilities and borders, athletes do not have the ability to adequately prepare for these Games, and their health and safety must come first."

The group also called on broadcasters, specifically NBC, and sponsors "to adopt the same level of duty of care towards athletes by supporting the IOC and the (International Paralympic Committee) with flexibility and understanding during these unknown times."

On Saturday night, American athletes participated in a conference call to share their feelings about the crisis and the possibility of a postponed Olympiad. The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. USA He is distributing a survey to athletes, hoping to share some of the responses at an IOC meeting next week.

One of America's best-known Olympic athletes, sled and obstacle racer Lolo Jones, told AP that he expected the IOC to respond with a postponement.

"If our job as Olympians and Olympians is to inspire society and be healthy, we are in direct conflict with that by going out in public to find gyms, tracks and pools that are still open for training for the Games," Jones said. "Some people are doing that because the IOC tells us to stay ready, to continue training."

It is a thought repeated by the Global Athlete group.

"My dream is to go to the Olympics this year, but it is an impossible task from my perspective and it is the same for a lot of athletes," said O & # 39; Donovan. "I would be very surprised if they continue in July, as planned."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.