Gianni Infantino: FIFA president open to & # 39; fewer matches, smaller squads & # 39; | Football news

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been working with the World Health Organization to launch a campaign aimed at helping in the fight against the coronavirus.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he wants football to consider reforms, including downsizing the team and playing fewer games.

Leagues around the world, including the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga, have been suspended by coronavirus, while UEFA has already postponed the European Championship for a year.

When asked how football could recover from the delay, Infantino said Gazzetta dello Sport: "Maybe we can reform world football by taking a step back.

"There must be an assessment of the global impact. Let's all save football together from a crisis that runs the risk of becoming irreversible."

"Maybe fewer squads, but more balance. Fewer, but more competitive games to safeguard the health of the players. It's not science fiction; let's talk about it."

Despite the fact that he now defends the idea of ​​playing fewer games, Infantino has supported the movements that have further disordered the soccer calendar in recent times.

Under his supervision, the World Cup has expanded from 32 to 48 nations starting in 2026, while a new 24-team Club World Cup would begin in 2021.

On Monday, Infantino also spoke at the World Health Organization (WHO), where he launched the new FIFA campaign to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

A video on how to do it has been released, with characters like Lionel Messi, Carli Lloyd and Gary Lineker. It comes a week after FIFA donated more than £ 8 million to the WHO's fight against the virus.

Infantino has endorsed an expanded World Cup and a new Club World Cup

In his speech at the WHO, Infantino said: "What I think this virus has shown us all is two things. One is how vulnerable we are and the other is how global the world has become."

"Exceptional situations require exceptional measures, and global problems require global solutions.

"We have to make sure we recover from this by uniting the entire world as one, and reminding everyone that we are all of the same class; the human species."

"We have to demonstrate that we are capable of carrying out global acts of solidarity, because health comes first. Everything else comes later.

"So now, we must be strong, we must follow the guidance of the WHO and our governments. Later, we will have to rebuild our relationships, hopefully with more solidarity and mutual understanding. Soccer is ready to play its role." in that."