German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for coronavirus, a German government spokesperson said.

Earlier on monday your chief of staff Helge Braun He said Merkel only had brief contact with a doctor who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Merkel received a vaccine against pneumococcus, a bacteria that causes pneumonia, from the doctor on Friday afternoon and was quarantined on Sunday after learning of her positive result.

Merkel, 65, will be repeatedly evaluated in the coming days.

Merkel has said she will not seek a fifth term as chancellor in the federal elections scheduled for October 2021.

It has been featured on the European stage since 2005, helping guide the European Union through the eurozone crisis and opening Germany's doors to migrants and refugees fleeing war in the Middle East in 2015, a move which still divides the block and its country.

Before quarantining on Sunday, Merkel said at a televised press conference that Germany would ban public gatherings of more than two people, amid a plethora of additional measures.

"The big goal is to buy time in the fight against the virus," he said, citing an agreement between the federal government and regional states.

The closure is tightened

For at least the next two weeks, people will not be allowed to form groups of three or more in public unless they live together in the same home, or the meeting is related to work, he added.

Restaurants can only serve customers through takeaways, while hairdressers and beauty salons, massages, and tattoos must close.

The governments of Europe, the epicenter of the global pandemic, have stepped up their emergency responses amid a growing death toll.

Italy banned travel within the country after freezing non-essential business activities. Spain wants to extend until April 11 a state of emergency that it imposed this month.

Regional states in Germany had previously taken different approaches in fighting the virus. Bavaria and the smaller Saarland had gone further, imposing restrictions on keeping people inside their homes, save for a number of work-related exceptions.

"We are further reducing public life and social interaction and making sure to impose the same rules in principle in Germany," said Merkel.