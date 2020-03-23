Future, 36, enjoys her quarantine with Lori Harvey, 23! (What children?)

Rapper Future has 10 children and 8 mothers of babies who are likely to be quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak. The future is also in quarantine, but it is not hidden with any of your baby's mothers or children. Instead, he has been quarantined with his 23-year-old girlfriend, Lori Harvey.

And apparently the rapper superstar is enjoying a long time away from all his children and the world while he is in quarantine with his boo and his best friend, Lori, as evidenced in a photo he shared of the two huddled.

