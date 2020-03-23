Future, 36, enjoys her quarantine with Lori Harvey, 23! (What children?)

Rapper Future has 10 children and 8 mothers of babies who are likely to be quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak. The future is also in quarantine, but it is not hidden with any of your baby's mothers or children. Instead, he has been quarantined with his 23-year-old girlfriend, Lori Harvey.

And apparently the rapper superstar is enjoying a long time away from all his children and the world while he is in quarantine with his boo and his best friend, Lori, as evidenced in a photo he shared of the two huddled.

Like much of the world, Lori has been going down since the Covid 19 outbreak and making it inside the new Beverly Hills mansion they currently share. However, before the outbreak, she was living her best life on the new platform.

Future is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, he first became involved in music as part of the Dungeon Family collective, where he was nicknamed "the Future." After racking up a series of mixtapes between 2010 and 2011, Future signed a major record label deal with Epic Records and Rocko's A1 Recordings, which helped launch Future's record label, Freebandz. He subsequently released his debut album, Pluto, in April 2012 with positive reviews.

Future's second album, Honest, was released in April 2014, surpassing her album chart debut.

Her upcoming releases, DS2 (2015), What a Time to Be Alive (2015, in collaboration with Drake), Evol (2016), Future (2017), Hndrxx (2017) and The Wizrd (2019) debuted at number one on the United States Billboard 200.

Future and Hndrxx made him the first artist since 2014 to debut two albums in consecutive weeks at the top of that list. Future has also released several RIAA Gold Certified or above singles, including "Turn On the Lights,quot;, "Move That Dope,quot;, "F * ck Up Some Comas,quot;, "Where Ya At,quot;, "Jumpman,quot;, " Low Life "," Mask "and,quot; Life is good ".