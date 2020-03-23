Fundraiser by Mai Vang: Free meals for 4 children

With our governor's recent announcement to close St. Paul public schools, he left us all a little apprehensive for many reasons. While we know that it was absolutely the right decision for the safety of students and staff, food insecurity is a very real problem here in our communities. Families currently face childcare costs, in addition to the addition of having children at home to feed them every day. Many people are being laid off or losing their jobs entirely. What we do know is that a global pandemic like this affects families from all socioeconomic backgrounds. Queen Eggroll and her staff knew that the time to act is now. Our community needs us, as if they have been here for us from day one. On Monday, we started our initiative to feed children who are home from school, without trial or questions.

On day 1, we fed more than 50 students. By day 2, the numbers became even higher. The community immediately began supporting our efforts, and we would not expect less. The continued outpouring of love and support for our children has been incredible. People keep asking for a place where they can contribute to help feed children, without having to leave their homes. We are confident that this is the safest, easiest and most effective way to help. We will do our best to continue to provide these free meals as long as we can. It is only through the kindness and generosity of our community, friends, and family that we can sustain this effort. We are all in this together, and we need to support each other now more than ever.