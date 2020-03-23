‘Full front with Samantha Bee & # 39; sets the return date of television amid the coronavirus pandemic – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML99b5d8a4bf03236697565f36e35b882311% %MINIFYHTML99b5d8a4bf03236697565f36e35b882312%

Full front with samantha bee It will return to television on Wednesday, March 25 amid the coronavirus crisis. With Bee working from home, Frontal It will air on its regular 10:30 p.m. TBS time, with Bee's husband and his quarantine partner filming the episode from a six-foot social distance, the network said today.

"Doctors, nurses and grocery store employees are fighting on the front line, and the least the rest of us can do is stay home," said Bee. "Even if it means that my husband became my cameraman and makeup artist."



Full front with samantha bee It has been on hiatus since March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bee has continued filming his mini digital series Beeing at home with Samantha Bee from your home during closing.

In his first four seasons, Frontal He has won an Outstanding Writing Emmy and a WGA Award for his two Not the White House Correspondents Dinner Specials honoring a free press, as well as seventeen Emmy nominations, an additional WGA Award nomination, a Television Critics Association for Outstanding Achievements in News and Information, two additional TCA Award nominations, two PGA nominations and four DGA nominations. The series is produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernández, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King.

As Deadline exclusively reported last night, digital The daily show of social distance with Trevor Noah with starting to broadcast nights of the week in The daily showThe 11 PM hours at Comedy Central, part of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands Group.