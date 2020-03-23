From Pose to Grey's see how TV shows are helping

They tell the hero stories, and now they are helping real heroes. Several television productions, which have halted production or ended before the widespread virus attack, are donating medical supplies that they use as accessories for true health professionals fighting the coronavirus.

In Atlanta, Fox & # 39; s The resident donated a quantity of supplies to a local hospital. In New York, NBC & # 39; s New Amsterdam and FX & # 39; s Attitude I have also donated supplies. New Amsterdamwent to the New York State Department of Health and co-creator of Pose Ryan Murphy shared the Attitude accessories went to Mount Sinai hospital.

After several television shows took action, Salvador Perez, president of the costume designers' guild, told E! News that the organization was mobilizing members who can sew to make masks. Variety first reported on CDG's work.