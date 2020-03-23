Fox News to Celebrate City Hall with Donald Trump, Coronavirus Team – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML43cc6b39d1bca8f3782d2eccd061619911% %MINIFYHTML43cc6b39d1bca8f3782d2eccd061619912%

President Donald Trump and members of his coronavirus task force will head a two-hour "virtual" Fox News town hall on Tuesday afternoon.

The event will be jointly organized by Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer, with contributions from Dr. Nicole Saphier, Dr. Marc Siegel and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Faulker anchors Overtime outnumbered and Hemmer anchors Bill Hemmer Reports.

Fox News said that the first half hour of the event, which will begin at noon EST, will feature presenters who will interview members of the coronavirus task force. Trump will then join the forum to answer questions submitted by Fox News viewers.

Trump has had a daily presence during press briefings on the coronavirus, with another likely for Tuesday. Meanwhile, Trump's likely rival in the fall campaign, Joe Biden, began showing up regularly on Monday, with a speech on the coronavirus crisis he delivered in a makeshift study at his home in Wilmington, DE. His campaign is planning another appearance on Tuesday.

Trump has appeared on Fox News or Fox Business 75 times since taking office, but has not sat on CNN or MSNBC since then, according to The Hill.

Other networks have been holding town halls and other events on the coronavirus crisis. NBC News / MSNBC and CNN aired coronavirus specials on Thursday night. C-SPAN on Monday night issued an evening edition of Washington newspaper highlighting Covid-19 and hospitals.