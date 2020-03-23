Former Denver East star Daylen Kountz chooses to leave CU Buffs – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Former Denver East star Daylen Kountz chooses to leave CU Buffs - The Denver Post

Hours after Jakub Dombek entered the NCAA transfer portal, Colorado men's basketball coach Tad Boyle said there "could be one more,quot; defection from his team this spring.

%MINIFYHTMLc2f9932521cc61a6c1cfc4a1e5d4711f11%%MINIFYHTMLc2f9932521cc61a6c1cfc4a1e5d4711f12%

That additional player turned out to be Daylen Kountz, and the family recruit has chosen to leave Buffaloes.

On Friday night, the sophomore guard announced via Twitter that he intended to transfer after two seasons at CU. Kountz's departure, along with Dombek's, gives Boyle two open scholarships to work during the spring recruitment period.

Among the many recruits in the state landed by Boyle during his 10 years at CU, Kountz becomes the first to transfer from the Buffs program. The former Denver East standout sparked excitement with a strong end to his first season a year ago, but his announcement on Friday night capped off a 2019-20 campaign in which Kountz struggled from the start.

"The sophomore years are sometimes a bit revealing," Boyle told BuffZone in an interview conducted before Kountz's announcement. "You've heard of the sophomore drop, and maybe Daylen experienced a little bit of it. He fought his shot. And he fought to finish, which is kind of like a freshman who did a great job: ending up in the lane and end up on the edge. For some reason, he had trouble doing that this year.

"Everyone knows that he is capable of playing better than this year." Daylen knows it, I know it. It was a tough year. "

Kountz enjoyed several clutch performances from the bench in the final stretch of his freshman season a year ago, going 3-for-5 with eight points in a low-scoring victory against Cal to open the Pac-12 Conference tournament before contribute 10 points in a victory against Norfolk State in the second round of the NIT.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here