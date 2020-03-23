Former Denver East star Daylen Kountz chooses to leave CU Buffs – Up News Info

Hours after Jakub Dombek entered the NCAA transfer portal, Colorado men's basketball coach Tad Boyle said there "could be one more,quot; defection from his team this spring.

That additional player turned out to be Daylen Kountz, and the family recruit has chosen to leave Buffaloes.

On Friday night, the sophomore guard announced via Twitter that he intended to transfer after two seasons at CU. Kountz's departure, along with Dombek's, gives Boyle two open scholarships to work during the spring recruitment period.

Among the many recruits in the state landed by Boyle during his 10 years at CU, Kountz becomes the first to transfer from the Buffs program. The former Denver East standout sparked excitement with a strong end to his first season a year ago, but his announcement on Friday night capped off a 2019-20 campaign in which Kountz struggled from the start.

"The sophomore years are sometimes a bit revealing," Boyle told BuffZone in an interview conducted before Kountz's announcement. "You've heard of the sophomore drop, and maybe Daylen experienced a little bit of it. He fought his shot. And he fought to finish, which is kind of like a freshman who did a great job: ending up in the lane and end up on the edge. For some reason, he had trouble doing that this year.

"Everyone knows that he is capable of playing better than this year." Daylen knows it, I know it. It was a tough year. "

Kountz enjoyed several clutch performances from the bench in the final stretch of his freshman season a year ago, going 3-for-5 with eight points in a low-scoring victory against Cal to open the Pac-12 Conference tournament before contribute 10 points in a victory against Norfolk State in the second round of the NIT.

After that belated raise, Kountz was expected to be a centerpiece of the 2019-20 Buffs, and he started the first five games of the season. But after going 5-for-25 in those five games, Boyle put Kountz back on the bench, and the sophomore guard never got on the road. At the end of the season, Kountz was recording minimal minutes off the bench to relieve McKinley Wright IV of the starting position.

Kountz recorded six double-digit scoring efforts in his first year, but only recorded two last season. His shooting percentage dropped from .430 as a freshman to .333 this year. After shooting .308 from the 3-point range last year with 46 assists against 41 turnovers, Kountz only scored 4 of 26 in 3s this year with 20 assists and 32 turnovers.

After being replaced by second-year teammate Eli Parquet in the guard rotation, Kountz was faced with the possibility of falling further down the wing options list with Keeshawn Barthelemy coming out of his red jersey season along with the addition of the new freshman Dominique Clifford.

Boyle now has a chance to replace two minimal contributors, Dombek and Kountz, with new options that could reinforce the Buffs' overall depth. One of those almost-open scholarships will almost certainly be used on a front-line prospect with immediate eligibility as a possible replacement for junior forward Tyler Bey, who is exploring his career options. Assuming Wright returns for his senior season, Boyle could afford to be picky about the other open spot, regardless of Bey's final decision.