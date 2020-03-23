Ford and Rivian to build Lincoln's first all-electric vehicle

%MINIFYHTML7d38c73b68dc0d44532a82ddaefb52f111% %MINIFYHTML7d38c73b68dc0d44532a82ddaefb52f112%

%MINIFYHTML7d38c73b68dc0d44532a82ddaefb52f115% %MINIFYHTML7d38c73b68dc0d44532a82ddaefb52f116%

DETROIT – Ford will work with Rivian to build Lincoln's first all-electric vehicle, automaker Dearborn announced Wednesday.

The news puts some meat in the bones of the $ 500 million investment Ford is making in startup EV based in Plymouth Township, west of Detroit. Rivian, who has plans to produce his own electric truck and SUV at his Normal, Illinois plant, is also backed by online retail and retail giant Amazon.

The Lincoln luxury electric vehicle will use Rivian's flexible skateboard deck, the company said. Ford had previously noted that it would work with Rivian in an electric vehicle, but had not said it would be a Lincoln.

"Working with Rivian marks a turning point for Lincoln as we move toward a future that includes all-electric vehicles," said Lincoln President Joy Falotico in a press release. “This vehicle will take Quiet Flight (the brand's design theme) to a new place: zero emissions, effortless performance and intuitive, connected technology. It's going to be awesome. "

Ford noted that the news is part of the company's previously announced $ 11.5 billion electrification investments, which include the Mustang Mach-E and an electric F-150.

Interestingly, Rivian revealed to Free Press last year that he was testing his skateboards, which carry the batteries and components of the electric vehicle, under the bodies of the Ford F-150s used on the roads of the Detroit subway.

"We need something to keep the weather out as we put many miles on our skateboard, so now they are driving in Detroit, too." They are everywhere, but nobody knows. We are very quiet about it, "Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said at the time.

He said Ford had no corporate connection to the company, but that the vehicle's wheelbase was just the right size for the tests.

Also on Wednesday, the UAW released a statement from Region 4 Director Ron McInroy about Lincoln's announcement, highlighting the union's expectations of Rivian's workforce:

“There are many skilled and talented workers in Normal, Illinois who will be an excellent Rivian workforce and build a world-class quality product. Given UAW's history at Normal and our history with Ford Motor Company, we hope that these jobs will return and that UAW members will have the opportunity once again to organize and form their local union, which has meant a lot to that community. It's a great day for our UAW members, UAW retirees, and the surrounding community. "