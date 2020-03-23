For some older Italians, loneliness brings more fear than the virus | Coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML64a4fa34d8d7c26fff9146ab9c0cf67a11% %MINIFYHTML64a4fa34d8d7c26fff9146ab9c0cf67a12%

Renata Cafferata's house in Lavagna, a small seaside town of about 12,000 people in northwestern Italy, used to be a hive of activity.

A former beekeeper, the 87-year-old woman would meet her lifelong friends every day and share a cup of tea and a tablespoon of honey.

%MINIFYHTML64a4fa34d8d7c26fff9146ab9c0cf67a13% %MINIFYHTML64a4fa34d8d7c26fff9146ab9c0cf67a14%

But the Cafferata house is now empty as Italy, the epicenter of the new coronavirus, remains under national closure.

%MINIFYHTML64a4fa34d8d7c26fff9146ab9c0cf67a15% %MINIFYHTML64a4fa34d8d7c26fff9146ab9c0cf67a16%

"My life has completely changed," Cafferata told Al Jazeera over the phone. "It is really difficult to deal with this alone."

With more than 6,000 Deaths from coronavirus, the highest in the world and more than 60,000 cases, Italy is struggling to contain the infection, which especially affects older people and those with underlying health conditions.

Cafferata has to be very careful. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), more than 56 percent of deaths have been people over the age of 80.

"I understand that sooner or later we all have to die, but not like this, taking this virus. I would like to live a little longer," Cafferata said.

In addition to being afraid of contracting the virus, another perspective haunts your thoughts: loneliness continues.

"I am so sorry for my loneliness," he said.

I can't help the fact that we don't know how to fight this virus, like we used to when we were on the front lines. Lorenzo Fenoglio, Italian, 97 years old.

According to the Italian National Statistics Institute, almost 28 percent of Italians over 65 live alone, including approximately 1.3 million who do not have access to a social network.

"Older people are in a particularly difficult situation," said Fabio Sbattella, professor of emergency psychology at the Cattolica University in Milan.

"One of the prevailing emotions at the moment is confusion, as the epidemic carries a message saying that for the community to survive, we must remain alone," said Sbattella, who provides assistance to people who are psychologically vulnerable to the coronavirus. . outbreak, from health workers to the elderly.

For pensioners, changes in routine could have a huge effect on mental and physical health.

"Just being unable to take a simple walk, visit a doctor, or see family members can create stress and disorders that cause irregular nutrition and forgetfulness when taking regular medications, therefore, heart disease increases and the immune system is weakened, "said Sbattella. .

"We can expect a higher number of deaths among older people that are not directly related to the coronavirus, but due to changes in routine," he explained, adding that other health complications are not treated as hospitals have to prioritize to those most in need.

The gloomy atmosphere of empty cities, closed shops, and new rules limiting civil liberties remind some older people of the war, but with a difference.

"I cannot avoid the fact that we do not know how to combat this virus, as we used to do when we were on the front line," said Lorenzo Fenoglio.

Born in 1923, Fenoglio led a group of Italian troops who fought against the Nazis in northern Italy during World War II.

"Back then, we knew who the enemy was and what was needed to combat it," he said. "But now, we are dealing with an invisible and elusive one."

Confusion about the virus and little idea of ​​when the crisis will end creates fear and anxiety among older people, said Emanuela Cavedagna, who leads a team of volunteers in Cremona for AUSER, an association that provides assistance to older people.

"We get a lot of phone calls from older people who want to hear that they are not alone, as they fear being abandoned at a time when they don't know how to handle their daily lives," said Cavedagna, who explained that some fear of abandonment was worse. than concerns about the coronavirus.

"They are looking for a network of solidarity and friendship around them since people today don't know each other as they used to," Cavedagna said, adding that the absence of such a network could lead to depression.

As social distancing is encouraged, various grassroots movements have emerged to build bridges between the elderly and the rest of society.

Students volunteer to deliver groceries and medications from pharmacies; Local council members have established dedicated phone lines to offer a chat to those in need; People in apartment complexes are arranging shifts to ensure that those on their own are always cared for, while movie theaters offer old archives online for free to complete the long day.

People seem to be working together against loneliness, rediscovering a sense of community.

This is a typical phase during a crisis. It is what psychologists call the "honeymoon."