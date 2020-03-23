Fleur East dedicates the album & # 39; Fearless & # 39; to the father in sweet tribute after his death

%MINIFYHTML30368adbf007464a1df10604950a6bd311% %MINIFYHTML30368adbf007464a1df10604950a6bd312%

By calling his late father Malcolm his & # 39; biggest fan & # 39 ;, the former runner-up of & # 39; The X Factor U.K. & # 39; expresses his gratitude that he taught her to be confident and to always pursue her dream.

Singer Fleur East He has shared a sincere tribute to his late father Malcolm after his death.

"Factor X"The 32-year-old UK runner-up went to Instagram on Friday (March 20) to share the sweet post as he promised to continue making him proud.

Along with a collection of photos, Fleur praised her father for "cheering her on to the end," writing: "Daddy East, Max, the last G! What a man you were!"

"So young at heart, always living in the moment! Swagger galore and such an unforgettable presence. Loved by so many! You were always my biggest fan! Cheering me on to the end," he continued. "You taught me and Keshia to be confident and always pursue our dreams. I will always continue to make you feel proud. I am so happy that you have seen us accomplish so much."

The hit maker "Sax" finished the post, "Every note I sing, every song I write and everything I do will be for you. This album is for you, Dad. I love you so much, Dad Darling. Have a good time. hang out there! See you soon. "

The sad news comes after Fleur released her new album, "Fearless," on Friday.