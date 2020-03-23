Fire spreads across multiple buildings in Northeast Minneapolis – Up News Info

A massive fire spread to various buildings in Minneapolis last night.

Teams were called to a building on 24th and Central Avenues in the Northeast just before 5 p.m. The initial call was where the El Taco Laughing restaurant and apartments are located.

The fire reportedly spread to neighboring buildings.

"We are trying to get this out and try to save these structures as much as possible," Chief Fuetal said.

People from all over the neighborhood came out to watch the teams work on Sunday night, many returned on Monday.

"It is a very sad thing to see," said Walter Nielsen.

Walter Nielsen has lived in the Northeast for 15 years. You are surprised by the number of businesses affected by this fire.

"All of these businesses serve the different ethnic groups that are in the neighborhood and now, of course, some of them are going to suffer," Nielsen said.

Eight companies in total were touched by fire, smoke and water. Taco Laughing was hit hard.

Jose Alvarado-Valesquez is co-owner of Taco Riendo. He runs the second location at Crystal.

"Yesterday people cry and ask what happened, oh my God, it's terrible," said Alvarado-Valesquez.

José says that many in the community have come to appreciate the business in his eleven years in the Northeast.

Five people who lived above the restaurant are displaced and are receiving help from the American Red Cross. Sixteen employees are also out of work. Owners hope to rebuild and remain part of what makes Northeast Minneapolis special.

