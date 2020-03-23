Finding medical equipment to fight coronavirus consumes everything – Up News Info

PARIS – The search for masks, ventilators and other medical supplies consumed the United States and Europe on Monday, when new coronavirus infections spiked and political paralysis halted efforts for a rapid aid package from Congress.

In financial markets, US futures. USA They rose and global benchmark stock values ​​cut their losses on Monday after the US Federal Reserve. USA Say it will lend to small and large businesses and local government to help them cope with the economic damage created by the outbreak.

In New York, where a state-wide shutdown occurred over the weekend amid fears the city could become one of the world's top hot spots, the mayor warned that hospitals are 10 days away from the shortage of "really basic supplies,quot; needed to protect health caregivers and patients alike.

"If we don't get the equipment, we are literally going to lose lives," Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN.

The risk to frontline doctors, nurses and others has become apparent: Italy has seen at least 18 doctors die with coronavirus. Spain reported that more than 3,900 health workers were infected, representing approximately 12% of the country's total cases.

British health workers asked for more equipment, saying they felt like "cannon fodder." In France, doctors stole masks from construction workers, factory floors, an architect.

"There is a wild race to get surgical masks," François Blanchecott, a biologist on the front line of tests, told France Inter radio. "We are asking the mayors, the industries, any company that may have a mask store."

Health workers say they are being asked to reuse and ration disposable masks and gloves. The shortage of ventilators, crucial for treating severe cases of COVID-19, has also become critical, as has the lack of test kits to meet the exhortations of the World Health Organization to evaluate the largest number of people possible.

In the United States, a fierce political battle has arisen over ventilators, especially after President Donald Trump told state governors that they should find their own medical equipment if they think they can get it faster than the US government. USA

China has been the only nation to counter this trend, sending loads of equipment such as masks, gloves, and protective gear, as well as doctors to countries in Europe, including Italy, France, and Spain, as well as places with weaker medical systems such as Bulgaria. , Greece and Serbia.

"The United States is completely wasting the precious time China has gained for the world," said Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert for the US government. The US promised that medical supplies are about to start arriving and will be "clearly directed to the hot spots that need it most."

Meanwhile, efforts for a congressional rapid economic aid package failed. The United States Senate voted against moving the nearly $ 2 trillion plan forward. Democrats argued that he was leaning toward corporations rather than workers and healthcare providers. Another vote was expected on Monday.

The delay shook investors, as did the backlog of canceled events large and small, the growing number of unemployed, and a widespread pullback in spending.

Worldwide, almost 350,000 people have been infected and 15,000 have died from the virus that first emerged in central China late last year. As cases in China decreased, the dangers to Europe and the US. USA They have grown exponentially, although Germany cautiously reported some flattening of its infection curve on Monday.

After a few weeks, the United States has more than 33,000 cases and more than 400 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or cough. But for some older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 100,000 people have recovered, mainly in China.

Authorities continued to push for people to stay home, but some clearly did not listen.

The photos showed long lines of parked cars as hundreds walked through the remote mountains of Snowdonia National Park in Wales, which he saw "the busiest visitor's day,quot; on Saturday.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock described those who ignore the government's social distancing recommendations as "very selfish,quot; and warned that the stricter rules may come soon.

"If people get within 2 meters of other people they don't live with, then they are helping to spread the virus," he said. "And the consequences of that cost lives."

Italy's infections continued to rise, affecting 59,000 cases and 5,476 deaths, and the Prime Minister of India, with mixed results, asked that his nation of 1.3 billion people stay home. The arrival of the global pandemic in Syria, as well as in the Gaza Strip, has raised concerns that it may rampage in some of the most vulnerable areas in the Middle East.

Two former passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, infected with the virus, died, bringing the death toll of a ship that had more than 700 infections to 10 and an excellent example of how not to contain an outbreak.

With weddings and other large gatherings banned in many places, an incalculable number of burials advance with nothing more than a minister, a funeral home employee, and a loved one to bear witness.

Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky became the first United States senator to announce that he was infected, joining celebrities like opera superstar Plácido Domingo. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quarantined after a doctor who gave her a pneumonia vaccine tested positive.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged that postponing this year's Summer Olympics could be inevitable. Canada and Australia increased pressure on Olympic organizers by suggesting they would not send athletes to Tokyo this summer. The International Olympic Committee said it would review the situation in the coming weeks.

"If it is difficult to keep it comprehensive, a decision to postpone would be inevitable," Abe said.

While other countries struggled to contain the virus, the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak of the virus emerged, said Monday that it is now allowing residents limited movement as its month-long lockdown gradually relieve.

Scientists in London predicted that the death toll from the pandemic could easily exceed 1 million people in the United States alone.

But Trump suggested that remedies to combat the pandemic, including global financial pain, may be more damaging than the outbreak itself, and promised to reevaluate government restrictions after the 15-day U.S. shutdown.

"WE CANNOT LET THE HEALING BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF," he tweeted.

