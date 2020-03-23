Finding medical equipment to fight coronavirus consumes everything – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>71-year-old killed in a house fire in western Colorado - The Denver Post

PARIS – The search for masks, ventilators and other medical supplies consumed the United States and Europe on Monday, when new coronavirus infections spiked and political paralysis halted efforts for a rapid aid package from Congress.

In financial markets, US futures. USA They rose and global benchmark stock values ​​cut their losses on Monday after the US Federal Reserve. USA Say it will lend to small and large businesses and local government to help them cope with the economic damage created by the outbreak.

%MINIFYHTML603d949c6559afb9ceefc6cb6ad7942111%%MINIFYHTML603d949c6559afb9ceefc6cb6ad7942112%

In New York, where a state-wide shutdown occurred over the weekend amid fears the city could become one of the world's top hot spots, the mayor warned that hospitals are 10 days away from the shortage of "really basic supplies,quot; needed to protect health caregivers and patients alike.

"If we don't get the equipment, we are literally going to lose lives," Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN.

The risk to frontline doctors, nurses and others has become apparent: Italy has seen at least 18 doctors die with coronavirus. Spain reported that more than 3,900 health workers were infected, representing approximately 12% of the country's total cases.

British health workers asked for more equipment, saying they felt like "cannon fodder." In France, doctors stole masks from construction workers, factory floors, an architect.

"There is a wild race to get surgical masks," François Blanchecott, a biologist on the front line of tests, told France Inter radio. "We are asking the mayors, the industries, any company that may have a mask store."

Health workers say they are being asked to reuse and ration disposable masks and gloves. The shortage of ventilators, crucial for treating severe cases of COVID-19, has also become critical, as has the lack of test kits to meet the exhortations of the World Health Organization to evaluate the largest number of people possible.

In the United States, a fierce political battle has arisen over ventilators, especially after President Donald Trump told state governors that they should find their own medical equipment if they think they can get it faster than the US government. USA

China has been the only nation to counter this trend, sending loads of equipment such as masks, gloves, and protective gear, as well as doctors to countries in Europe, including Italy, France, and Spain, as well as places with weaker medical systems such as Bulgaria. , Greece and Serbia.

"The United States is completely wasting the precious time China has gained for the world," said Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here