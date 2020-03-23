Finding fun amid the coronavirus madness – Up News Info Detroit

METRO DETROIT (Up News Info DETROIT) – Somewhere in Detroit metro There is a "fun crawl,quot; and I was not invited. Ok, so it's the Coronavirus rules that kept Tim S. from joining the fun, but that didn't stop my lovely daughter from getting quite creative.

It was Friday night and my daughter Shannon is preparing some fun for herself and her fiance Kevin after hitting the keys and making phone calls all day doing business. They are both in the "Coronavirus Quarantine,quot;, which would be an interesting name for a pub by the way, and they are ready to relax.

His idea was to use the 850 square feet of his house and a bit of the driveway and garage to escape all the recent craziness and have a "fun drag,quot; around his house. With some cards, colored markers, and some creative thinking, he came up with this fun and inexpensive night.

As you can see, the night started near the shed, or should I say the new name "Shed TapHouse,quot;. I would have called it TapHouse Shed but I was not invited.

Then he went to the "Repair Tasting Room,quot;. I don't know about you, but that drink bucket seems pretty empty.

Inside they went on the next leg of the trip, to the "30240 Brewing Company,quot;. I heard that the cheese platter was a must, which included salami, rice crackers, and even fresh raspberries and honey.

Just a few steps away, the "Belly Up Bar,quot; appeared. Friends, when I say a few steps away I mean maybe two, and it looks like wine and pizza were on the menu at the B.U.B., I'm not sure what four meant.

And I heard that the last stop on the "Fun Crawl,quot; was at the "Game Stop,quot;, where everyone enjoyed board games.

Shannon and Kevin had a great time on their "Fun Crawl,quot; adventure. They ate a little, enjoyed a drink or two, and laughed at how much fun they had.

Friends, remember during this difficult time, remember to turn off the news and turn on the fun. Take time with loved ones in your home and create your own fun adventures.