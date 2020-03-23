Fetty Wap's estranged wife alleges she has another baby on the way!

Things seem to get more interesting when it comes to the current Fetty Wap situation involving his wife Leandra.

Like us previously He reportedly filed for divorce in the state of New Jersey and cited adultery as the reason he wanted a divorce. Fetty later turned to social media to send a subliminal message to his estranged wife, and she responded and blurted it all out.

In a post now removed from his Instagram story, Fetty said, "Doing all this to be in Love & Hip Hop. Just watch how it all unfolds."

Leandra quickly responded and said, “Doing all of this to live a normal healthy life again! Without drama and nonsense. Willie doesn't play games with me because I've been taking care of my business. All of his moves have been made public non-stop since n * ggas "married,quot;. We are going to finalize the documents and keep pressing. Thanks for your kindness."

However, before finishing, he claimed some pretty interesting news.

She continued: “Congratulations on your baby who came along the way. Blessings on blessings. "

Leandra has been very outspoken about the desire to divorce and has detailed some of the events that have caused her marriage to be short-lived.

Like us mentioned Earlier, a source close to the situation revealed to us that Fetty has yet to respond to the presentation while contemplating whether she wants the relationship to end.

Take a look at what Fetty and Leandra had to say to each other below:

Roommates, what do you think of this whole situation?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94