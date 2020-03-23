FDA Approves Rapid Coronavirus Test That Results in 45 Minutes – BGR

It goes without saying that coronavirus testing is one of the key weapons in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak, and the FDA has just approved a rapid test that delivers results in just 45 minutes.

Reducing waiting times for a diagnosis combined with increasing the number of tests available in hot areas could significantly reduce the number of infections.

Cepheid's rapid COVID-19 tests that provide a diagnosis in 45 minutes will be available to hospitals in the United States this week, as well as in other countries.

The pandemic caught most of the nations of the world fighting the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the new disease COVID-19 by surprise, and they did not prepare accordingly for imminent local outbreaks after witnessing what happened in China. . Most of them are still behind when it comes to testing, with South Korea's extensive testing methods standing out from the crowd. While social distancing measures and improved personal hygiene can reduce the risk of the new coronavirus spreading, a thorough examination is required to understand exactly how serious the situation is and to detect cases of COVID-19 as soon as possible. The virus is highly contagious, and because it can take up to 14 days for infected people to develop symptoms, you may not know you have been infected until it is too late.

Governments have stepped up testing procedures, and this includes not only buying or manufacturing more COVID-19 test kits, but also developing faster tests that can deliver results in minutes rather than hours. Those rapid tests can be critical in quickly mapping the spread of the disease in hot areas, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just taken a massive step by approving new tests that can deliver a diagnosis of COVID-19 in just 45 minutes.

The Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test comes from Cepheid, a California diagnostic company, and is significantly faster than a common Roche test that diagnoses the virus in three hours, by Science alert.

Accurate testing that yields results more quickly can be transformative, and can help ease the pressure that the emergence of the 2019-nCoV outbreak has put on healthcare facilities. "Leveraging the design principles of our current Xpert Xpress Flu / RSV cartridge technology, which targets multiple regions of the viral genome to provide rapid detection of current and potential future variants of SARS-CoV-2, we have developed a test that provides benchmark laboratory quality results in multiple settings where rapidly processable treatment information is needed, "said Cepheid Medical and Technology Director Dr. David Persing

Now that it is approved, the new test will be sent to hospitals, first starting next week, and then to other medical facilities as well.

The Cepheid test has another crucial advantage over others, as providers will not need any training to administer the test. Once taken, the samples will be processed using one of Cepheid's GeneXpert test systems, of which there are some 23,000 worldwide, including 5,000 in the US. USA

The rapid test could be used in test drive locations, not just hospitals, and could help diagnose patients long before they begin to show symptoms. Development is certainly welcome, and could help the US. USA And to other countries to increase the number of tests in the coming weeks, assuming that the production of these tests can be increased significantly.

Again, it's a massive testing campaign that helped South Korea significantly reduce the number of infections in the past few weeks, a move that is giving local hospitals more time to treat COVID-19 patients than they already have. have entered.

