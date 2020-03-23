Fans worried about Summer Walker after BF London On Da Track strangled her!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10
Logo

Fans of singer Summer Walker were concerned after her boyfriend, producer London On Da Track, was caught in a video that suffocated her.

Summer didn't seem to enjoy suffocation.

In the short clip, London has his hands around Summer's throat and demands that she "say you love me."

But Summer repeatedly asks him to "stop,quot; and tells her that it hurts, but that he doesn't let her go and keeps his tight grip around her neck.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here