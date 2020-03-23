Fans worried about Summer Walker after BF London On Da Track strangled her!

Fans of singer Summer Walker were concerned after her boyfriend, producer London On Da Track, was caught in a video that suffocated her.

Summer didn't seem to enjoy suffocation.

In the short clip, London has his hands around Summer's throat and demands that she "say you love me."

But Summer repeatedly asks him to "stop,quot; and tells her that it hurts, but that he doesn't let her go and keeps his tight grip around her neck.

"It's supposed to be sexy, it hurts," she says and London tells her it's sexy, but Summer seems to be in a lot of pain to enjoy the experience. Finally, she tells him that she loves him, but he doesn't release her from his grip like a vice; in fact, it seems like he squeezes it harder.

If it was a joke, Summer fans didn't see the funny side.

Take a look at the reactions below.