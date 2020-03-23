Faf du Plessis offered a new 12-month contract for South Africa | Cricket News





Faf du Plessis looks ready to extend his career in South Africa

Former captain Faf du Plessis has been awarded a new 12-month contract by Cricket South Africa (CSA), suggesting he will extend his international career beyond the October Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Du Plessis had said he would review his international future after the tournament.

But after being named as one of the 16 recipients of a national contract for the 2020-21 season, he now appears to be available for the upcoming South African summer, which includes home tests against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Du Plessis has handed over the captaincy in all three formats to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Smuts takes SA to the lime series JJ Smuts scored 84 runs and took 2-42 to lead South Africa to a six-wicket victory over Australia on Saturday to complete a 3-0 series shutout.

CSA has been delayed in delivering a final contract as an incentive for those who have not made the cut.

"We have decided to keep the 17th men's contract open for the time being and players can qualify for it through performance," CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul said in a statement.

Seamer Beuran Hendricks, who appeared in the Test series against England earlier this year, is the only new receiver.

Players hired: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shabada Rassie van der Dussen.