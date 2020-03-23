F1 aims for 2020 season of 15-18 races with start of summer

"We are all committed to providing our fans with a 2020 Championship Season," says Carey as F1 hopes that the global situation will allow the start of summer.







Formula 1 remains optimistic to celebrate a 15-18 racing season in 2020 starting in the summer, according to its president Chase Carey.

Although Carey admitted that there was "significant potential,quot; for further postponements of the eight rounds that have already been canceled in the last fortnight due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is confident that the season will eventually begin and a substantial timetable will be established.

He also noted that the campaign will extend beyond its current endpoint on November 29.

"While currently no one can be sure when the situation will improve, will improve, and when it does, we will be ready to compete again," Carey said in a statement.

"We are all committed to providing our fans with a 2020 Championship Season.

"We recognize that there is significant potential for additional postponements at currently scheduled events, however, we and our partners expect the season to start sometime this summer, with a revised schedule of 15 to 18 races."

1:26 Sky F1's Ted Kravitz explains the logistical and programming challenges facing sport as a result of the coronavirus crisis Sky F1's Ted Kravitz explains the logistical and programming challenges facing sport as a result of the coronavirus crisis

With six rounds postponed and still intending to return this year, the F1 president said he hopes the sequence and timing of the races will end "significantly different from our original 2020 calendar."

As it stands, the Canadian GP on June 14 will open the season, but the Montreal event is also expected to be suspended.

"It is not possible to provide a more specific timetable now due to the fluidity of the current situation, but we hope to get a clearer picture of the situation in each of our host countries, as well as the problems related to travel to these countries, in next month, "added Carey.

More to follow …