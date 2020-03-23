<! –F / A-18's state-of-the-art nerve center gives pilots the ability to see and control the battlefield – Defense Blog

General Dynamics Mission Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics, reported that the state-of-the-art nerve center inside the US Navy Super Hornet F / A-18 aircraft. USA Provides Airmen with control of combat systems and the advanced situational awareness necessary to complete their missions.

The nerve center is called the Advanced Mission Computer (AMC) and provides US pilots. USA The ability to see and control the battlefield with advanced situational awareness and control of combat systems that are necessary to complete your missions.