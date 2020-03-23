Evan Ndicka: Who is the target of Arsenal and Liverpool? The | Football news

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka has attracted the interest of the Premier League duo, Arsenal and Liverpool.





Evan Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt has been linked to a Premier League move

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka is being monitored by Arsenal and Liverpool. His profile would make him an asset to any club in the Premier League, he writes. Ben Grounds.

The 20-year-old French defender was being tracked by a large number of major European clubs before the suspension of football across the continent due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ndicka was an unused substitute both times his team faced Arsenal during the Europa League group stages this season, but he was photographed in conversation with compatriot Matteo Guendouzi before the first of those meetings at the Commerzbank- Arena in September.

The pair know each other after playing for France at the age group level, but could they team up more regularly under Mikel Arteta in the Emirates? We take a look at Ndicka's profile before a possible move to the Premier League.

Ndicka talks to Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi earlier this season

File fact

Years: twenty

Position: Left-back / center-back

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Nationality: French

International caps: None: limited to France U21

Background

Ndicka has made 14 starts and a substitute appearance in the Bundesliga this season, most recently deployed as a left back, including in the Europa League's last 32 win over RB Salzburg and the loss of the last 16 in the first leg. to Basel.

The Parisian of Cameroonian descent is a graduate of the Auxerre academy, who made his senior debut for the club in January 2017 at the age of just 17. After 14 senior appearances, he joined the Bundesliga team Eintracht Frankfurt for just under £ 5 million in July 2018.

Establishing good communication between defenders is key to success, and your ability to speak German and French would be adequate for moving to Liverpool or Arsenal with several members of both squads speaking those languages.

What is your playing style?

A dominant defender, Ndicka's full game is enough to excite fans at Arsenal and Liverpool. Defender physicality and natural left foot are increasingly rare products for a central defender. At 6 feet 4 inches, he has the profile to win aerial duels, but his ability to play ball should not be overlooked.

As a result of these qualities, Ndicka has also performed at the club and international level as a defensive midfielder, capable of breaking attacks and starting transitions. His pace, bravery and natural fitness are areas that have led some of the best clubs in Europe to monitor his progress in Germany.

Eintracht currently languishes at position 12 in the Bundesliga after its team was overhauled last summer after reaching the Europa League semi-finals.

Manager Adi Hutter used Ndicka sparingly at the beginning of the current season, but has been virtually present since early November on the left side of defense.

Hutter believes his defense has a better balance with seasoned Martin Hinteregger and David Abraham as the most regular pairing in the middle half.

How will it fit in?

Ndicka looks to get rid of Leo Bonatini from Vitoria during a draw in the Europa League

Given the current coronavirus pandemic, explorers currently cannot see the potential target in the games, but the clubs are continuing their investigation and due diligence on possible transfer signings. The way Arsenal would use the player can contrast with the way Liverpool sees him fit in at Anfield.

Andrew Robertson is the first-choice left back under Jurgen Klopp, but it is understood that the club is looking to seek coverage for the Scotland international, and Ndicka has appeared predominantly on the left side of the Frankfurt defense when he was called up this season.

The Premier League could also be in the market for a new central defender due to the uncertain future of Dejan Lovren, who has made only nine league starts this season.

Rather, Arsenal hired Pablo Mari, a left-footed center back, from Flamengo in January, albeit in an initial loan deal, although they do have the option to make the transfer permanent this summer.

With Bukayo Saka excelling in a left-back role during the second half of this season, Arteta could use Ndicka in a more central position than Klopp, with natural running backs Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac both likely to have been back in shape for so. The season resumes.

So when could I get to the Premier League?

The gray area shows Ndicka's usual defensive action area this season.

While Ndicka continues to be tracked by Arsenal and Liverpool, they are not alone in being impressed. The Spanish teams Valencia and Seville and the two Milan clubs have also been interested in the player, who is one of a limited number of promising left-handed centralists.

But if he were to choose a switch to the top English category, it is unclear whether the UK transfer window will open as scheduled on June 18, with no definitive date for when the current national season will resume.

Sky Sports News He reported this week that FIFA is reviewing the situation regarding player registrations, with the possibility that players will run out of contracts at clubs before the season begins.

Did you know

Ndicka's shares continue to rise after being named Rookie of the Month in February 2019.

Last season, Ndicka's exhibits caught the attention of Bundesliga legend Lothar Matthaus when he was nominated Rookie of the Month in February.

The public then awarded the defender monthly recognition after his outstanding performances during four Bundesliga games.

The defender won 77 percent of his aerial duels and 61 percent of his overall challenges, while completing 86 percent of his passes and making 59 interceptions to beat Tyler Adams of RB Leipzig and Marko Grujic of Hertha Berlin to the award.