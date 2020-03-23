Eva Marcille is harshly criticized after posting this photo of her son, Maverick

Eva Marcille shared a photo of her son, Maverick, and this photo was widely criticized in the comments. Check out the photo below and see what Eva fans said.

The other day, Eva shared a message on her social media account highlighting some of the people she should be grateful for when this is all over.

Anyway, check out the photo he posted on his IG with sweet Mav:

‘MAV🌻 Don't worry about runny nose, I'm just a baby,’ Eva captioned the photo.

Tanya Sam skipped the comments and said "Awww of course you get a sweet baby pass,quot;

A follower shadowed Eva and said, "Wipe your nose before posting a picture of your son … smh," and someone else said, "So … you haven't gone to clean his nose? "

Someone else said: ‘Adorable! Why do children always receive eyelashes? "And a commenter posted:" Oooohhhh that baby is your husband's baby for sure! I still don't see you … I'm sure you will shine eventually. "

Another follower said: “ Looking like his twin father @evamarcille, this time you slept, uh, sis, it was all him & # 39; & # 39 ;, and a fan posted this: “ This only shows those who claim to clean the baby nose that thinks before speaking it is obvious that dry skin no snot I can not with ppl @evamarcille & # 39 ;.

Another posted commenter: ‘Whew. That is your baby. Lol, you didn't play any role. "It's so sweet," and someone else said, "And it probably hates when you clean it." Yes, let the baby's nose run, it's fine "@evamarcille,quot;.

Many fans talked about the girl while haters continued to criticize Eva for posting this particular photo on her social media account.

Eva is also in the middle of this measure of social distancing, just like the rest of the people these days.



