Eurovision song contest will exclude 2020 songs from 2021 competition

Although ruling out the songs that entered this year's canceled show next year, the European Broadcasting Union notes that countries could still send the same artist.

Organizers have confirmed that songs that entered this year's canceled Eurovision Song Contest will not be eligible for the 2021 show.

In a statement shared on the official Eurovision Twitter page earlier this week (starting March 16), it was confirmed that the event, to be held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands in May, had been suspended due to " the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 across Europe. "

On Friday, the producers released a statement confirming that the songs entered at the 2020 event cannot be held for next year's event.

However, officials from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) have said countries could still send the same artist they expected to represent them in what would have been the 65th edition of the show.

The announcement came when EBU confirmed the plans to "honor the songs and artists" chosen to perform this year at an online event, and told fans in a statement: "We are overwhelmed with love that the family of the Eurovision Song Contest has shared since the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event. "

"As such, EBU and its members are currently exploring alternative programming, but not competition, to help unite and entertain audiences across Europe during these difficult times," the statement continued. "It is our intention with this programming, and on our online platforms in the coming months, to honor the songs and artists that have been chosen for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020."

The organizers concluded: "We ask for your continued patience as we work with the practical implications of these ideas in the coming days and weeks."