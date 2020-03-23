Entertainment Industry Foundation Launches Response Fund COVID-19 – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLc6b1d47d63a5d7c7e2cb721b821523da11% %MINIFYHTMLc6b1d47d63a5d7c7e2cb721b821523da12%

The Entertainment Industry Foundation has launched the COVID-19 Response Fund to help those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our own community has been tremendously impacted. Productions have stopped, many displaced workers have been found without pay or medical attention, and live entertainment is stagnant. All aspects of the entertainment business have been disrupted, "the foundation said in a statement.

The organization said the fund will provide help to those working in the entertainment industry who are most vulnerable to the effects of the economic crisis. The funds will also support the public health response to the threat posed by this virus, including the prevention, detection and treatment of new cases of COVID-19.

"As a partner in the entertainment industry, we are here for those who need it in a time of crisis, be it a natural disaster or a global pandemic," said EIF President and CEO, Nicole Sexton. Together, we can help ease the financial pressure that many feel in our community and beyond as we navigate in the coming weeks and months. "

The foundation said Dr. Phil recorded 30 and 60-second radio announcements that provide vital health information and were delivered to more than 12,000 radio stations in the United States for immediate broadcast.

EIF is also using resources from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University with the latest recommendation to stay safe and healthy through social media posts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Donations can be made here.