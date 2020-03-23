Empty jets parked at Victorville airport – Up News Info Los Angeles

– With air travel worldwide, airlines like Southwest and Delta have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The first wave of planes from the Southwest and Delta that have been hit by travel restrictions arrived at the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, where they sit parked, locked together.

Delta says its international operations will take the biggest hit, with more than 80 percent of flights reduced in the coming weeks. That translates to about 600 planes.

All airlines have reported a sharp drop in demand amid the global pandemic.