Emirates Stadium at Arsenal: Martin Tyler's guide to the ground | Football news

Martin Tyler brings your guide to Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

At a time when the football fields have closed their doors, we have asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favorite facts and memories from the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In the first part of the series, Sky Sports' Voice of Soccer takes us on a virtual tour of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, telling us what it's like to work there, giving him some stories and even rating the food.

Martin has also recorded some of his Tyler Teasers videos from home. Press play for a tough question about Arsenal players, then scroll to the bottom of the page when you want to know the answers …

The Emirates: how do I get there

By car On the road to the Emirates, I sometimes drive down Avenell Road, where the facade of the old Highbury East Stand is still in place.

From certain angles, you can still imagine the hustle and bustle of the old land in one journey: such a deep and rich history. Emirates itself has easy media access with its underground parking.

What is it like to comment there?

Very good if you have a central position.

It's not very often that a commenter is asked to inspect the broadcast area while the stadium is being built, so I was very pleased when, with my helmet on, I was invited by the designer of the new Arsenal stadium to comment on that part of The Structure before completion.

That access was a privilege, but I'm afraid my influence is minimal. The height was excellent, so the view from the central feedback position and the two slots on each side was, and is, perfect. When Sky Sports is on site no problems for the chosen commentator of the day.

On my visit, I made a recommendation that those central positions should be supported by several tiered rows behind the front, so that a good number of visiting stations could gain a similar point of view.

That original design had just one long strip, the length of the field, so the positions range from one corner flag to the other, and the difficulty of commenting increases as the center is placed.

Despite my recommendation, they stuck to the original design!

The food in the press room is very good and it is not unknown for some members of the Sky Sports team to pile up again! Martin Tyler

Did you know

Arsenal is in its fourteenth year at Emirates Stadium and has not won the league title at the time, but they had to wait 18 years after their move to Highbury before becoming champions..

My most remarkable memory of the Emirates

I will never forget two starting games of successive seasons. In 2016 I saw Arsenal lose 4-3 to Liverpool and then in 2017 the Gunners defeated Leicester City 4-3. Both were cheery games to comment on and both wonderful August announcements to the Premier League for the thrills to come.

The former had the unusual double for Theo Walcott wasting an Arsenal penalty but immediately scoring from open play in the Gunners' next attack. Philippe Coutinho called with a brilliant direct free kick just at half time. In the second half, the Brazilian installed Adam Lallana for the second and then hit his own second, dashing toward the nearest one to complete a multi-pass move by Jurgen Klopp's team.

Sadio Mano scores Liverpool's fourth goal in an epic 4-3 win in August 2016

Sadio Mane then scored an excellent solo goal and the game was over, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain responded in kind, the kind of effort that must have been remembered when the Reds then moved to sign him. Calum Chambers looked in a header to bring it directly to the cable.

A year later, the Gunners had the strange goal in seven on their side. Alexandre Lacazette had given Arsenal the lead within 94 seconds of their Premier League debut, but a Jamie Vardy double helped Leicester take a 3-2 lead with just seven minutes to go. The goals, after the Arsenal corners, by Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud ensured a memorable victory at home.

What I like about The Emirates

I always enjoy stumbling across Arsenal legends who are touring the stadium like Charlie George, Islington to the core, with wit as sharp as his shot in the club's famous double season 1970-71.

The food in the press room is very good and is not unknown to some members of the Sky Sports team, who have eaten at the expense of our company before, to build up again!

The fee on the field can also be tasty, but Emirates Stadium is still looking for that extra special moment that will define it in Arsenal's history.

