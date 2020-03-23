Edmunds Recommends 5 Extra Small Crossover SUVs

According to Edmunds data, extra small crossover SUVs are the fastest growing class in the auto industry in the past five years. The segment passed the 1 million mark in number of vehicles sold for the first time in 2019.

Consumers are increasingly drawn to these models because they are less expensive than popular small crossover SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, but still offer drivers more cargo storage space and increased seat height. than a typical sedan.

Buying an extra small crossover SUV is not without its drawbacks. They generally cost a few thousand dollars more than similar-sized sedans and lower fuel consumption on average. They also sometimes lack features found in larger crossover SUVs, such as all-wheel drive or electric tailgates. Still, if you're going the SUV route, these smaller models can be an attractive option.

These are five worthy picks for an extra small crossover SUV, as selected by the Edmunds experts. All prices below include destination charge.

2020 HYUNDAI KONA

Initial manufacturer's suggested retail price: $ 21,420

EPA estimated fuel economy: 37-30 mpg combined

The best extra-small crossover SUVs take the sharpest driving characteristics of a sedan and add utility. Hyundai Kona is an excellent example of this well-made formula. Equipped with its optional turbocharged engine, the Kona is surprisingly quick to accelerate. It is also agile when it turns.

Each Kona comes with features that aren't always standard for this class, like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. The Kona doesn't have as much legroom or rear cargo space as some of its rivals, but overall it's a great option.

2020 BUICK ENCORE

Starting MSRP: $ 24,195

EPA estimated fuel economy: 26-31 mpg combined

The Buick Encore is a slightly altered version of the Chevrolet Trax. The two vehicles share their engine and most of their bases. However, the Encore has several key features that set it apart, and it only comes at a small premium price. That exclusive yet affordable feel is enough to get a recommendation from our experts.

The biggest difference is the improved interior. The Encore uses higher quality cabin materials and more soundproofing techniques to block wind and road noise. You will have to accept slow acceleration and limited cargo space, but the Encore is a smart small SUV option otherwise.

2020 HONDA HR-V

Starting MSRP: $ 21,940

EPA estimated fuel economy: 28-30 mpg combined

If you find that other extra-small crossover SUVs don't offer enough space for passengers and cargo, the Honda HR-V might be the way to go. Its rear seat is more spacious than the norm, and we've found that adults can be quite comfortable when sitting there. It also has special folding seats that let you carry long or oddly shaped items that won't fit in one of your rival crossovers.

Disadvantages include a somewhat noisy, underpowered engine and a touchscreen infotainment system that can be too annoying to use while driving. But overall, the HR-V is priced right, and it's practical and strong in all areas that a pint-sized crossover should be.

2020 SUBARU CROSSTREK

Starting MSRP: $ 23,155

EPA estimated fuel economy: 25-30 mpg combined

Most extra small crossover SUVs are not designed for recreational use. A notable exception is the Subaru Crosstrek. It has standard four-wheel drive to provide additional traction on loose surfaces, as well as above-average ground clearance to clear grooves and rocks when on a trail. The Crosstrek also comes standard with raised roof rails that make it easy to install racks to carry your favorite gear.

The Crosstrek remains a solid choice, even if you're not planning an off-road adventure. It has smooth ride quality, a spacious rear seat and easy-to-use controls. Almost all Crosstreks sold also come standard with advanced driver safety aids, such as frontal collision mitigation. Slow acceleration is the main drawback to go with this Subaru.

2020 AUDI Q3

Starting MSRP: $ 35,695

EPA estimated fuel economy: 22 mpg combined

Luxury brands are also playing the extra small SUV game. Audi's entry is Q3. It is Audi's least expensive vehicle, but it has many of the features the brand is known for, such as a high-quality interior, a smooth ride, and features like advanced driver safety features that can help mitigate accidents and reduce driver distraction.

The Q3 is not the sportiest model in its class, and its fuel economy is below par. But overall, this little Audi shows that you don't need to spend tons of cash to get a sleek and practical luxury crossover SUV.

EDMUNDS DICE: A new generation of crossover SUV is here. Extra small crossovers provide almost the same utility as small crossovers, but cost less and get better fuel economy.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the Edmunds automotive website. Ryan ZumMallen is a staff writer for Edmunds. Twitter: @ zoomy575m; Instagram: zoomy575m.