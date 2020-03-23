%MINIFYHTML2248c905896273e71c2ca7bfe0ceae9f11% %MINIFYHTML2248c905896273e71c2ca7bfe0ceae9f12%

The trial of four men accused of murder in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in Ukraine in 2014 will be postponed until June 8 to give defense lawyers more time to prepare, the judges at the hearing in the Countries ruled. Low on Monday.

MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in on July 17, 2014 when it was shot down by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Moscow rebels amid fighting in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 on board.

%MINIFYHTML2248c905896273e71c2ca7bfe0ceae9f13% %MINIFYHTML2248c905896273e71c2ca7bfe0ceae9f14%

Russia has denied any involvement.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML2248c905896273e71c2ca7bfe0ceae9f15% %MINIFYHTML2248c905896273e71c2ca7bfe0ceae9f16%

The defendants, Russians Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Igor Girkin, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, held senior positions in pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine in 2014, according to prosecutors. They face preliminary charges of murder and causing an airplane to crash.

Prosecutors say the four men helped organize the Russian missile system used to shoot down MH17, a civilian plane. Most of those killed were Dutch.

Pulatov did not appear in person, but sent lawyers to represent him, and told the court that his client was not involved in the accident. The other defendants are being tried in absentia.

Investigators: Russian missile shot down MH17 over Ukraine (2:20)

Pulatov's lawyers argued at the opening of the case on March 9 that they needed more time to read all the court documents.

On Monday, the Dutch judges agreed with them.

"The court suspends examination of the Pulatov case until June 8 at 10 am, and the defense will be able to speak at that time," Chief Justice Hendrik Steenhuis said.

He said that meant that the cases against the other three defendants, who are being tried simultaneously, would also be suspended until then.

Monday's session was held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, but was broadcast via a live Internet broadcast.

Following the 2014 Ukrainian revolution, the Russian army annexed Crimea in eastern Ukraine.

Protests in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions turned into a large-scale pro-Russian armed insurgency, and Ukraine deployed its armed forces to crack down on separatists.

The violence escalated and Ukrainian air force planes were deployed, with several downed over rebel-controlled territory.

After MH17's disappearance, a social media account linked to Girkin claimed responsibility for shooting down a Ukrainian military plane in the area.

A video released by News Corp Australia a year later showed Russia-backed rebels arriving on the scene to discover it was a civil Boeing 777 flight, packed with hundreds of tourists.