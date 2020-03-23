Duke point guard Tre Jones testifies for NBA Draft | NBA News

Duke sophomore Tre Jones says he will enter the NBA Draft 2020.

The point guard was named to the Associated Press All-America team third team on Friday after being named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year by the league and runner-up for the same AP award.

Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils, the highlight being his own free kick buzzer hit failed intentionally to force overtime in a wild victory in North Carolina on February 8.

In a statement released by the school on Saturday, Jones said his goal was to win a national championship and that he had thought "what if,quot; in light of the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the spread of the coronavirus.

But Jones said he appreciated "the incredible experiences and relationships,quot; of two years with the Blue Devils, who reached an NCAA regional final in their first year.

In a statement, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called Jones "the heart and soul of our show,quot; during his two seasons and "a pleasure to train."

Team spokesman Mike DeGeorge said Saturday that Jones has not yet hired an agent.

