Drive-Ins continue to sell tickets at the box office removed by theater closings: Coronavirus – Deadline

Even with most of the nation's movie theaters closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and dealers holding back box office reports and new releases, there were a handful of theaters across the country that defied this weekend and kept their open doors.

And for that, they should be praised.

Depending on the movie, there were between 79-135 theaters that remained open of about 5K that are closed. The living were in DMA like Phoenix, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, St. Louis, Miami, West Palm Beach, and Nashville, to name a few.

And the theaters make the most of the small businesses out there? Yes, drive-ins again. Let's split that up in a moment.

Disney



We were only able to access data from four movies, believed to be the top earners over the weekend, and once again not the kind of cash to be proud of, but what it does show is: Disney / Pixar & # 39; s Ahead ($ 71K at 135 locations, -99% of $ 10.6M from last weekend), Universal / Blumhouse & # 39; s The invisible man ($ 64K at 111 theaters, -99% of last weekend's $ 5.89M), Sony Bloodshot ($ 52K in 79 rooms, -99% of last weekend's $ 9.1M) and 20th Century Studios / Disney & # 39; s Jungle Call ($ 46.5K at 86 theaters, -98% of last weekend's $ 2.2M).

Universal



Between AheadAt the 30 highest-grossing theaters last weekend, drive-in theaters represented 25 of them. by Invisible Man, 20 of its 30 theaters earned drive-in money, Jungle CallSaw s saw 15 out of 30, and Bloodshot 14 of 30. All AheadThe top 20 theaters were Drive-In Theaters, run by Glendale 9 in Glendale, AZ, with about $ 10K. Invisible ManThe top 17 theaters were drive-in theaters, run by Starlight 4 in Atlanta, GA with $ 11K. BloodshotThe main venue was also the Atlanta Starlight with just over $ 7K, while Jungle CallThe best theater was the Swan drive-in Blue Ridge, GA with just under $ 5K.

Given orders from California Governor Gavin Newsom to close all theaters in the state until at least March 31 (in addition to bars, health clubs, etc.), such automatic visits like the one in Paramount, California, that It was pretty good last week, it didn't seem to be open over the weekend.

Chris Pizzello / Shutterstock



Even though theaters last weekend gave their best, as the head of the National Association of Theater Owners John Fithian told Deadline last night, the exhibit remains a distraught business, one that is poised to be saved by the $ 2 trillion stimulus package being presented by the United States Senate. Exhibitors are where they must continue to pay rent, utilities, taxes, and possible staffing, and right now they are generating near-zero revenue. That bailout stimulus would cover those on display, as well as loan guarantees for both large circuits and small theater owners. If theaters are to make a full return in about two months, assuming the coronavirus calms down, they will need adequate funding now to stay viable in the future.

A $ 15 billion US industry has been wiped out over the course of a week, and it's going to need all the help it can get to get back. Two weekends ago, when news began to surface about the coronavirus in the US. USA, The weekend B.O. It remained stable at $ 100.7M for the period from March 6 to 8, + 1% over the previous framework. Those numbers fell 46% to a two-decade low of $ 54.7 million last weekend as pandemic fears mounted.

China is slowing the revival of its exhibition infrastructure with catalog titles, as 507 movie theaters opened over the weekend. More are expected this coming weekend, and local and Hollywood titles on the market are expected to be in tents in mid to late April.