Drew Carey awaits the coronavirus test result after filming & # 39; The price is correct & # 39;

While presenting his radio show SiriusXM & # 39; Drew Carey & # 39; s Friday Night Freak-Out & # 39 ;, the comedian admitted to complaining about & # 39; people who collide the five and risk my life & # 39; for the game show.

Comedian and television personality Drew Carey He awaits the results of a coronavirus test after filming episodes of the American game show "The Price is Right" even though he knew he was at risk.

Producers closed the show last week, ending March 20, but not before Carey muttered to them about "people who hit all five and risk my life."

The "The Drew Carey Show" star had just returned to the show after a hiatus following the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Amie Harwick.

"I was joking about every show," Drew said as he hosted his SiriusXM radio show, "Friday Freak-Out of Friday Night," "I wiped my nose, so I should have the results next week."

It was Drew's first radio show since he saw Harwick rest in Pennsylvania on February 27.

The sex therapist fell to her death from a third-floor balcony in Los Angeles on February 15, during an alleged fight with ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, who has since been charged with one count of murder and one of first-degree residential robbery. grade.

Carey took the time to thank fans and listeners, and his SiriusXM "family," for supporting him during his time out of the limelight.

"A lot of people sent these messages … It really made a difference," he said. "I really appreciate every tweet and message. It really meant a lot to me."