Draya Michele slapstick for having baby fever

In related news, Draya is lecturing an Instagram user, who appears to be against the idea of ​​having sex before marriage, during a live broadcast on the platform.

Draya Michele He has a need to grow his little family. Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday March 22, the former "Basketball Wives"The cast member hinted that he had a fever. Sharing a selfie of her showing off her cleavage, the 35-year-old television star and founder of Mint Swim wrote," I need a daughter. "

While it was not a completely wrong thing to wish for, people did not react positively to Draya's post. "Get a man first sister …" someone suggested on Instagram. Meanwhile, one user thought she was "bored" in the middle of the quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Another enemy criticized that it was not the right decision for her to want another child because she "did not even take care of the son you have … children are not toys to dress up." Meanwhile, a fan wrote: "You need a break," and someone else corrected that what he needs now is "washing your hands."

In related news, Draya was seen lecturing an Instagram user during a live broadcast on the platform. The fanatic seemed to be against the idea of ​​having sex before marriage, and Draya pleaded for them to differ.

"Are you going to like the kind of guy he's waiting for? Because personally, he might be a charming prince but I don't like him. I don't like the kind of guy he's waiting for. He's not my husband. No," she told the fan. . "I just think we need to be physically attracted to each other and he needs to show that."

His statement received mixed responses. One who agreed said, "Imagine waiting to have sex until marriage and then sex is rubbish. Have fun." Another comment said, "Okay. Sexual chemistry is important. Especially if you're talking about being with someone for life."

Some others were against the comments. One of them punched Draya, asking him, "And how is that working for you, sister." Another added: "Clearly, she got 2 children out of wedlock."

Meanwhile, someone was more concerned with how Draya was still touching her face with a handkerchief. "She pulled out a scarf! 6 feet! Be sure to wash under the nails! Stop touching your face. I'm not even focused on what they're talking about," wrote the frustrated person.