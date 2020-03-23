Drake reveals he's tested negative for coronavirus despite being in contact with Kevin Durant

Drake revealed that he had tested negative for Coronavirus, despite having entered NBA player Kevin Durant shortly before Durant revealed that he had tested positive for the disease.

"Yes, I had to do a test, but it was negative. However, that test is uncomfortable, they put that Q-tip inside your thoughts and shit," he shared.

So far, four members of the Brooklyn Nets have been confirmed to have the virus.

"All four players are currently isolated and under the care of team doctors," the team said in a statement last week.

"The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities to report. All players and members of the Nets travel group They must remain isolated, closely monitor their health, and maintain constant communication with the team's medical personnel.The health of our players and staff is a top priority for the organization and the team is doing everything in their power to ensure that those affected receive the best possible care. "