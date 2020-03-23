Drake BLOCKS his African girlfriend Imaan Hammam on IG

Remember Imaan Hammam, the African supermodel Drake was photographed with last month? The two were seen throughout New York Fashion Week together.

And Drake was leaving his New York apartment early in the morning, apparently after a romantic night together.

Well that was in February. Now, just a month later, Drake BLOCKED her on Instagram, MTO News confirmed.

If you look at each of their pages, they are no longer followed. MTO News reviewed in February, and BOTH were followed at the time.

So how do we know that Drake blocked her? Well, MTO News did additional research work and found that their "likes,quot; are still displayed on their page. But none of her "likes,quot; appears on her page, because she BLOCKED it!

Drake is cold blooded. He sleeps with women several times and then drops them when he is bored.

Here are photos of the lovely Imaan: