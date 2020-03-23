Draft Rd Vikings Laquon Treadwell First Team Joins Atlanta Falcons – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick has now agreed to a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons.

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell will make his home in Georgia after four seasons in Minnesota that produced two touchdowns and 701 receiving yards.

Treadwell was drafted 23rd overall in the 2016 NFL Draft after leaving the University of Mississippi as the historical leader in school receptions, after just three seasons.

His college success has yet to translate into competition in the National Football League. He was released from the Vikings on August 31, 2019, before resigning from the team on September 24, 2019.

He is now heading to a team that already has a well-established receiving corps at Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

He came to Twitter to thank his fans on Sunday night: