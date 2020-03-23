Dr. Drew Pate on maintaining mental health during the coronavirus – Up News Info Tampa

(Local Up News Info) – The unprecedented circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic have forced individuals and families around the world to create a new normal at home. While many things change every day, psychiatrist Dr. Drew Pate is emphasizing people to create a new sense of normal in their lives.

"The most important thing is to maintain as much structure, continuity, and normality as possible," Dr. Pate said in an interview with Up News Info Local's DJ Sixsmith. “Given all the unknowns that exist in everyday life, we need to think about what we can do and how we can improve our community on a daily basis. You want to reserve your worry time and your time when you are thinking about other things. "

Dr. Pate is a Baltimore-based psychiatrist and he and his group are trying to figure out how to keep in touch with hundreds of patients. The psychiatrist says that creating a new routine is an important first step in adjusting to life at home.

"Think about the things that are essential to you in your daily life," said Dr. Pate. “What you need to stay healthy and productive and how to make it a routine that you can be home with for the next few weeks. You want to create an environment for yourself that reproduces an environment outside the home, but physically it will remain there. "

While Dr. Pate has been telling some of his patients to limit the amount of information they get about the coronavirus on social media, he also believes that these tools can benefit isolated people at home by themselves or with their families. .

"You can connect with groups on your social media accounts and I would recommend people to use them for purely social and connecting purposes," said Dr. Pate. “Even if you have a couple of close friends, you can communicate through your religious organizations or social organizations on a daily basis. One of the things you should do is think about what you will do when we go through all this, which we will do. One of the ways to stay is to think about the bars, restaurants and activities you want to return to. Plan for that resumption of normalcy prior to the coronavirus. "