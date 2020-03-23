Dozens of puppies are auctioned online by Aurora

Forty-four cubs are being auctioned online this week by the city of Aurora without live viewing or bidding, in person due to the coronavirus.

The animals were seized earlier this month from Pet City, downtown in the Aurora Mall, due to a pending tax bill of $ 86,000, according to an Aurora press release.

"Animals that were taken as part of this action were transferred to Aurora Animal Shelter and partner agencies for evaluation and care," the statement said. "Several puppies needed medical attention for respiratory problems (not related to COVID-19) at the time of the seizure and have received treatment again."

The tender is already underway and the process will run until 4 p.m. Friday.

To meet legal requirements, puppies must be sold at a public auction. Concerns about the coronavirus prompted the city to use the online process to meet social alienation and prevent crowds from gathering to bid in person. Concerns about the coronavirus also prohibit people from seeing animals in person.

People registering for the auction will be subject to background checks on animal abuse. Any person legally prohibited from owning animals will be excluded from the process.

Successful bidders will pick up the lucky dogs from 9 a.m. at 4 p.m. Sunday at the shelter, 15750 E. 32nd Ave., according to the statement. Winners may enter the shelter one at a time on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pet City had full or partial balances for the tax filing periods from October 2017 to February 2020, according to the statement. Tax and licensing agents had been working with the business for about a year in an attempt to satisfy the debt.

"When it became clear that it was unlikely to occur, the city moved forward with a foreclosure notice, so that homes for the animals could be found and back taxes could be collected on behalf of taxpayers," the statement said.

There are around 21,000 licensed businesses in the city and averages approximately 18 seizures annually.