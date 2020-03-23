Dozens of Indian districts under lockdown to contain coronavirus | India News

Indian authorities have placed at least 75 districts across the country under strict lock after coronavirus cases were detected in those areas, when the world's second most populous nation stepped up measures to stop the spread of the pandemic.

"State governments will issue orders that will allow only essential services to operate in approximately 75 districts with confirmed cases or victims of COVID-19," an Interior Ministry official in New Delhi said on Sunday.

The series of state closings came during a 14-hour voluntary curfew that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said would test India's ability to combat the pandemic.

"This is the beginning of a long fight," Modi tweeted when the curfew came to an end, during which people They stepped out onto their balconies and stood near open windows to clap their hands, ring metal glasses, and ring bells to cheer on emergency workers fighting the spread of the coronavirus..

"The people of this country have announced today that we can take on and overcome the greatest possible challenge if we decide."

New Delhi borders sealed

The normally bustling streets of the capital New Delhi and the financial center of Mumbai were mostly deserted as many people remained inside.

An increasing number of states and territories, including the capital New Delhi, banned all activity except essential services.

A car drives through a deserted shopping mall during a one-day national curfew in New Delhi (Yawar Nazir / Getty Images)

New Delhi, with a population of nearly 20 million, will seal its land borders from early Monday and close shops and private sector offices until March 31.

"We have learned this from the world that the less you venture outside, the less you come into contact with the world, the more we can save ourselves,quot;, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal he told reporters.

Other states imposed partial or total blockades, with many borders closed, restricting movement and stopping most public transportation. Some, like West Bengal with a population of over 90 million, blocked the main cities but not the rural areas.

Indian Railways, which carries more than 25 million daily commuters, canceled all passenger train services until March 31.

Incoming international flights have already been banned for a week, while schools, entertainment facilities and monuments like the iconic Taj Mahal have been closed.

India has registered 417 cases of coronavirus, with seven deaths, according to the latest numbers reported by the media.

Lack of testing facilities

Experts have said the number of cases reflects rates during the early stages of the outbreak in other countries, which then saw very rapid growth.

Medical experts say a shortage of testing facilities may be hiding the true scope of cases in India, which has a population of more than 1.3 billion people.

Tests to detect the virus have been expanded to private laboratories and will now include asymptomatic people who had contact with confirmed cases, authorities said.

West Indian firefighters sprayed areas around closed markets, public squares, and urban slums.

"The curfew period gave us an opportunity to reduce each and every activity across India," said a Modi chief aide, adding that a more rigid approach could trigger protests or riots.

Factories, large industrial parks, and banks have declared closed or found ways to minimize contact in offices.

Confirmed cases in South Asia, including India, have increased to 1,145 with 16 deaths reported. About 800 people infected with the virus and six have died. in pakistan while Bangladesh has seen the death of two people.

In Sri Lanka, police arrested more than 1,000 people for violating the curfew. The country has registered more than 80 cases.

Afghanistan, with 40 cases, reported its first coronavirus death on Sunday.