Donald Trump has grabbed his fingers on Twitter for the past few weeks and today was no exception.

He made a statement today urging the US USA To protect their Asian-American community after reports of coronavirus-related hate crimes, which many have argued were prompted by their comments that refer to the deadly virus as the "Chinese virus."

“It is very important that we fully protect our Asian American community in the United States and around the world. They are amazing people, and the spread of the virus … "was Donald Trump's first tweet.

He carried on with his message, but the odd break in Donnie's tweets was felt by many to be strategic and more generally of his grim sarcasm. He continued: "… It is NOT his fault in any way, shape or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of him. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!"

In the past few weeks, there have been reports of race-related hate crimes targeting the Asian community due to the coronavirus outbreak, associating blame with that community.

Many felt that Donnie fueled those feelings when he referred to the coronavirus as the "Chinese virus,quot; multiple times.

Roommates, what do you think about Donald Trump's latest comments? Let us know.