Doctors want odor and taste loss added to coronavirus detection list – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – As the pace of coronavirus testing increases in the San Francisco Bay Area, health leaders recommended adding loss of smell and taste to the criteria used to determine who is tested for the virus.

Among the new Bay Area test site is Hayward Fire Station No. 7 at 28270 Huntwood Ave. Hayward officials said they expected the test center to open Monday "to ease pressure from emergency rooms. of hospitals. "

The center will be open to non-Hayward residents. Those requesting the tests should undergo disease screening tests, which include fever, cough and / or shortness of breath, and / or other respiratory symptoms.

On Sunday, the American Academy of Otolaryngology (Head and Neck Surgery) said that symptoms of anosmia, lack of sense of smell, and dysgeusia or lack of taste should also be used to identify possible Covid-19 infections.

"Anosmia, in particular, has been seen in patients who eventually tested positive for the coronavirus without other symptoms," a statement said on the academy's website.

Those symptoms "warrant serious consideration for the self-isolation and testing of these individuals," the statement continues.

The academy made its announcement after ENT UK, a professional organization representing UK ear, nose and throat surgeons, said in a separate statement on its website on Saturday that anosmia could be another symptom of infection with the new coronavirus.

It has long been known in the medical literature that a sudden loss of smell or anosmia may be associated with certain respiratory infections.

"The coronaviruses described above are believed to account for 10-15% of cases. Therefore, it is perhaps not surprising that the novel COVID-19 virus also causes anosmia in infected patients," said the ENT UK statement.

"There is already good evidence from South Korea, China and Italy that a significant number of patients with proven COVID-19 infection have developed anosmia," the statement said.

“In Germany it is reported that more than 2 out of 3 confirmed cases have anosmia. In South Korea, where testing has become widespread, 30% of patients with positive results have had anosmia as their primary presenting symptom in mild cases. "

Disorders of smell and taste are generally treated by an otolaryngologist. An evaluation of a smell disorder would typically include a physical examination of the ears, nose, and throat; a review of your health history and an odor test, among other analyzes.

Overall, "I think we are getting a little more information on the types of symptoms that patients may have," Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief medical correspondent for CNN, said Monday morning.

"In a study conducted in China, where they looked at some of the first patients, about 200 patients, they found that gastrointestinal or gastrointestinal symptoms were actually present in about half of the patients," said Gupta.

"This was initially thought to be almost exclusively respiratory," he said, adding that "fever, cough, and shortness of breath,quot; still appear to be the predominant symptoms of Covid-19.

