Doctor's Note: How does it feel to have the coronavirus? The | Coronavirus pandemic

When Dr. Clare Gerada, a 60-year-old general practitioner (GP) and former president of the Royal College of GPs in the UK, recently captured the coronavirus, she said it was "the worst I've ever felt,quot; and "worse than delivery. " "

She tested positive for COVID-19 and wrote about her experience with the disease. online.

Fortunately, Dr. Gerada is making a full recovery, but hearing firsthand what it's like to have the disease made me wonder how the virus attacks the body and why it makes us feel so bad.

Why do we have fever and cough? Where does a sore throat come from and why do some people suffer from diarrhea? To understand this, we must understand how the virus takes control of our bodies.

COVID-19 is like all other viruses in that it needs a host, in this case the human body, to help it reproduce and spread. A virus is basically a piece of genetic material that cannot do much on its own. It has to invade the body of a living creature to reproduce; without this, he will die.

A virus is not the same as a bacteria, since it does not need to eat, drink, excrete waste or rest. You only have one job and that is to reproduce it by duplicating but you can only do it once you have found a suitable host.

COVID-19 is not the only type of coronavirus that exists. Other types of coronavirus include the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV).

All types of coronaviruses can be transmitted from animals to people, a characteristic known as zoonotic. COVID-19 is believed to have originated from a wildlife market in China.

The COVID-19 virus is spherical in shape with a crown or "crown,quot; of club-shaped spikes on its surface, hence its name.

As with all viruses, the main route of transmission for the COVID-19 coronavirus is through drops. Infected people cough or sneeze these drops; They are loaded with viruses and other people breathe them or touch a surface on which the drop has fallen, then they touch their face and breathe it and, voila, they have contracted it.

The journey of a coronavirus.

Once you have inhaled it, the virus quickly travels to the back of the throat and nose.

The lining of the nose and throat is called the mucosa, and this is what the stick-shaped spikes adhere to before you start working.

When it reaches the back of the nose, the COVID-19 virus will take over the cells of the nasal passage. You will feed into them and reprogram them to stop doing the work they were doing and focus only on creating more COVID-19 viruses.

Once that cell has produced more viruses than it can contain, the viruses will explode and bind to neighboring cells, in turn using them as a platform on which to reproduce and the cycle repeats itself.

This destruction of cells in the nose and throat leads to dry cough and sore throat. The pain you feel is a sign that your cells are in danger and are being destroyed.

Then comes the fever.

At this time, your immune system has become aware that there is a foreign body inside you. This has so far taken for this to happen because when a new foreign body enters the body, it takes time for your immune system to recognize it and the immune response to begin. However, when it does, memory cells are also produced, which means that if the virus tries again in the future, your immune system will respond much faster.

The immune system releases chemicals called pyrogens. These signal your brain to raise its temperature, giving you a high fever of 37.8 Celcius or more.

Fever helps the body activate other parts of your immune system to start working, and it also creates a hostile or unfavorable environment for the virus. There is an argument that fevers actually help fight infection, but because they tend to make us feel bad, we try to reduce them.

The reason why people report feeling so bad about this virus is the speed at which this particular virus doubles and its aggressive ability to invade the body.

Fortunately, fever, cough, and possible sore throat are where the symptoms will end for most people. Within five to seven days, your immune system will have responded enough to destroy the virus and it will recover.

When complications occur

However, there are some people whose immune systems will not be able to respond as quickly and the virus will continue to spread after this stage. These are immunocompromised people or those who have underlying health conditions.

As the virus duplicates and infects more cells in these people's bodies, it advances through the airways to the lungs. Here it invades cells in the lungs, making it difficult for the lungs to do their job of taking in oxygen and removing carbon dioxide. Therefore, your lungs end up working harder and you will feel short of breath.

This is the reason why the coronavirus is associated with respiratory difficulties, because the cells responsible for our respiratory functions are affected.

People feel their chest tighten; they cannot get out of bed as the body needs to conserve energy and general aches and pains take hold as the body diverts all energy resources to fight infection.

As the COVID-19 virus attacks more and more parts of the lungs, they become inflamed and can begin to fill with fluid and pus; then you have pneumonia.

If the lungs become even more swollen and filled with more fluid, the patient may need a ventilator, and unfortunately there is a risk of death if the lungs completely give up.

Some people have reported diarrhea as one of their symptoms, and that is because the Covid-19 virus can get from their nostrils and travel to their intestines, causing problems there as well. Even people with mild symptoms can experience diarrhea.

This means that there is a slight risk of transmitting the virus through the stool, something that medical professionals are urgently investigating at the moment.

The situation is evolving all the time and we are learning new things about this virus every day. However, it is important to emphasize that most people will recover with mild to moderate symptoms and will develop immunity to COVID-19.