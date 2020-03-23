Doctor explains COVID-19 differences and cold symptoms

On the other hand, what happens with allergies is that if you have them seasonally, you should know what it looks and feels like and with allergies, it is your immune response that responds to an allergen in the air and that can generally cause things like itching, water. eyes You can certainly have a runny nose, you may have a runny nose that causes a cough or irritation from it. But in general, you shouldn't have a fever, body ache, or shortness of breath, so that's really an important distinction.

Ultimately, everyone wants to be well informed if I have these symptoms, what is it? Without proof, you don't know.

ME! News: How do you know when to go to the emergency room versus quarantine?

TS: If you are legitimately concerned about your health, that is why there are emergency departments. If you are concerned about whether or not you have it, but otherwise you feel great and don't care, Telemedicine is a great platform. You are using technology to interact with an informed source and if you live in a community that has mobile testing, find out now and that way if you get to a place where maybe you feel pretty good but think you might have it. Because you have a mild fever, body aches, cough, but again, you don't feel like you need the emergency room, so you can find out where the test might be done. If you need the emergency department. Call ahead and try to find out what the policy is. ‘Hey, I think I might have coronavirus, I really feel like I need to be seen, what is your policy right now? And then we hope we can treat it, but also prevent it from infecting others.