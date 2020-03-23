Doctor explains COVID-19 differences and cold symptoms

The doctors host Dr. Travis Stork Explain the difference between knowing if you could have contracted COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms associated with the flu, the common cold, or seasonal allergies in an exclusive interview with E! News.
While you may meet Dr. Stork from The BachelorHe has since made a name for himself as a television personality and an emergency physician. On Instagram, the doctor has been constantly sharing updates and posting informative videos on the news about the coronavirus.
Speaking to E! News, the Vanderbilt University Medical Center student spoke about knowing when to visit the emergency room if he thinks he might be experiencing coronavirus symptoms instead of isolating himself, quarantining or distancing himself. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining good hygiene practices during the coronavirus outbreak and the importance of taking care of yourself to calm panic.
The 48-year-old also started a new podcast. The Doctors Podcast with Travis Stork where he hopes "to balance the conversation with my honest opinion as a doctor and invite guests who are both (on the front line) but also smart people (who can help) during this confusing moment."
Read our full interview with Dr. Stork below!
ME! News What is the difference between knowing if you have the flu, the coronavirus, allergies, or just a common cold?
Travis Stork: The influenza virus is one with which we are familiar and it affects each year with a vaccine and, although it is not perfect, (the vaccine) helps prevent many cases. (…) It is complicated because much is still unknown but (COVID-19) is definitely steeper, more contagious and more deadly than the flu. Our immune systems do not recognize it, so we are not familiar with it. It is not always possible to differentiate between influenza, a coronavirus infection versus a common cold versus allergies. Fortunately, there are a few differences, but the key, and this is where we've been a little behind the eight-ball, is that we haven't had widely available evidence. That's why doctors across the country say there are still so many unknowns because there are likely to be thousands, tens of thousands of people with coronavirus. They just don't know because they haven't had access to the evidence yet.
On the other hand, what happens with allergies is that if you have them seasonally, you should know what it looks and feels like and with allergies, it is your immune response that responds to an allergen in the air and that can generally cause things like itching, water. eyes You can certainly have a runny nose, you may have a runny nose that causes a cough or irritation from it. But in general, you shouldn't have a fever, body ache, or shortness of breath, so that's really an important distinction.
Ultimately, everyone wants to be well informed if I have these symptoms, what is it? Without proof, you don't know.
ME! News: How do you know when to go to the emergency room versus quarantine?
TS: If you are legitimately concerned about your health, that is why there are emergency departments. If you are concerned about whether or not you have it, but otherwise you feel great and don't care, Telemedicine is a great platform. You are using technology to interact with an informed source and if you live in a community that has mobile testing, find out now and that way if you get to a place where maybe you feel pretty good but think you might have it. Because you have a mild fever, body aches, cough, but again, you don't feel like you need the emergency room, so you can find out where the test might be done. If you need the emergency department. Call ahead and try to find out what the policy is. ‘Hey, I think I might have coronavirus, I really feel like I need to be seen, what is your policy right now? And then we hope we can treat it, but also prevent it from infecting others.
ME! News: Can you talk more about best practices for hygiene, keeping clean and washing your hands?
TS: Right now, the three most effective tips for anyone is to wash your hands for twenty seconds, at least, and religiously. Don't touch your face, don't touch your eyes, don't touch your nose. And then this is the most important thing, with social distancing we need to change our habits. These are not times when the typical handshakes are appropriate and those five collide. In fact, they are inappropriate. Therefore, social distancing does not mean that you cannot walk outside with your dog and talk to your neighbor, it does mean that you are not going to walk your dog outside and hug your neighbor. Ideally, we are talking about the six feet apart.
It's okay to go out and walk, in fact, vitamin N right now is probably one of the best vitamins we can get, which is a bit of nature. Going out while maintaining that six-foot social distance is revitalizing.
Dr. Travis Stork's responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
