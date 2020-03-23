Doc Emrick did play-by-play for a wiper installation, and it was brilliant

If you think the current lack of sports has hit you hard, think of the world's game-by-game announcers.

Their entire livelihood consists of speaking into a microphone while playing sports, and believe it or not, live commentary is a skill that takes a lot of practice. But without sports, some stations have been forced to be creative.

Fox Sports' Joe Buck has already revealed his plan to prevent rusting: play-by-play for videos of everyday events posted by his Twitter followers. However, it appears that NBC's Doc Emrick is one step ahead of him.

Hear this absolute gem of a call from legendary NHL commentator:

That, ladies and gentlemen, is poetry.

Notice how he sets the scene at first by describing the setting. An auto repair shop that has been open for over 100 years? It immediately emphasizes the tradition of success at this establishment.

Emrick then introduces us to the star of the show: the mechanic. He is a fan of Red Wings, making him identifiable with a large part of the audience who knows what it is like to be a fan of a struggling team. Standing at 5-9, he's the kind of brave underdog that the United States can't get enough of.

He is also a teacher by trade, a 34-year veteran to his credit.

"This is like having Gordon Ramsey come to your house," Emrick jokes, "and making microwave popcorn."

Use the joke to attract viewers before diving into close analysis. A detailed explanation of how a windshield wiper works takes us to the moment of truth. The mechanic, cold under pressure, sets up a clinic.

While some commentators have been criticized for their "announcer voice,quot; during broadcasts, we like to think that this is how Doc Emrick sounds during any daily interaction. For the sake of hockey fans across the country, we look forward to hearing you call the games from the booth again shortly.

In the meantime, we will have to be content with broadcasting organizations commenting on the events of their daily lives, which is certainly better than nothing.