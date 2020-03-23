"Do not rush,quot;; California Attorney General Warns of False Coronavirus Advertising, Price Rise – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLb5f647b5c6d516b1ad84804040dfe49e11% %MINIFYHTMLb5f647b5c6d516b1ad84804040dfe49e12%

(Up News Info SF) – State Attorney General Xavier Becerra warned Californians Monday against false advertising and the price increase related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Becerra issued a consumer alert for products and services that falsely claim to treat, diagnose, prevent, or cure the virus.

%MINIFYHTMLb5f647b5c6d516b1ad84804040dfe49e13% %MINIFYHTMLb5f647b5c6d516b1ad84804040dfe49e14%

"There is no cure for COVID-19. Don't be swayed by the opportunistic tricksters who claim to have a miracle cure, "said Becerra.

%MINIFYHTMLb5f647b5c6d516b1ad84804040dfe49e15% %MINIFYHTMLb5f647b5c6d516b1ad84804040dfe49e16%

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

He noted that both the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA As the World Health Organization has said, there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, nor is there a drug that will treat and cure it.

California consumer protection laws prohibit false, misleading, or misleading advertising. Becerra said that any claim that could mislead a consumer can result in actions by his office.

False or misleading advertising can be reported to the state Attorney General's Office at http://oag.ca.gov/report.

Becerra also warned that raising prices for items including food, emergency and medical supplies, and other consumer goods is illegal during a declared state of emergency.

The state price increase law prohibits charging more than 10 percent more than the usual price charged for items before an emergency was declared.

Exceptions to this rule are made if the price of providing labor, goods, or materials has increased during the emergency.

Violations of the price increase law can be criminally prosecuted and punishable by up to one year in the county jail and a fine of up to $ 10,000. Additionally, the price increase is subject to civil penalties of up to $ 2,500 per violation.

The price increase law can be enforced by local district attorneys or the state attorney general.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for California on March 4.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.