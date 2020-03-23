DJ D-Nice sparks more star-studded dance parties amid coronavirus

Never underestimate the power of music.
Like so many Americans, DJ D-Nice (also know as Derrick Jones) has a career that cannot be done exactly as normal during the Coronavirus pandemic.
But over the weekend, the talented artist decided to get creative and build an online "club quarantine,quot; concert where he made countless hits and made fans feel good. How many fans do you ask? How about 160,000 people?
"This is more or less the equivalent of two stadiums listening to music," D-Nice shared in CBS this morning. "I literally played what feels good. I wanted people to feel good. I wanted their experience to be elevated through music only one song at a time."
All from Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Former vice president Joe Biden Y Mark Zuckerberg joined in the fun. But there was a special guest who was one step above the rest. "The part that moved me the most was that I called for the First Lady to come in and the moment she appeared, I just froze," D-Nice shared when he revived. Michelle ObamaSupport from. "And it's not like I haven't been a DJ for her before, but I just froze. I didn't know what to play."
He continued: "But then I remembered what she loves. She loves Beyoncé. However, it was incredible. "
While the DJ initially planned to take a break from his concerts, Gayle persuaded him to start the party again tonight at 6 p.m. EST on their social networks.
And while some of its neighbors complained about the noise, D-Nice says the show will continue.
"No matter what your problems are, you can put in a good tune and it just pulls you away and I was trying to do it," he explained.
D-Nice added: "The whole experience was fun. It was not just the music, it was the whole experience and everyone escaped from what is happening today for just a few hours."
CBS this morning airs Monday through Friday at 7 a.m. only on CBS.
%MINIFYHTML303b96d0829c432bc30901247180e10d17%%MINIFYHTML303b96d0829c432bc30901247180e10d18%