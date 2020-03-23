DJ D-Nice sparks more star-studded dance parties amid coronavirus

Never underestimate the power of music.

Like so many Americans, DJ D-Nice (also know as Derrick Jones) has a career that cannot be done exactly as normal during the Coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML303b96d0829c432bc30901247180e10d13% %MINIFYHTML303b96d0829c432bc30901247180e10d14%

But over the weekend, the talented artist decided to get creative and build an online "club quarantine,quot; concert where he made countless hits and made fans feel good. How many fans do you ask? How about 160,000 people?

%MINIFYHTML303b96d0829c432bc30901247180e10d15% %MINIFYHTML303b96d0829c432bc30901247180e10d16%

"This is more or less the equivalent of two stadiums listening to music," D-Nice shared in CBS this morning. "I literally played what feels good. I wanted people to feel good. I wanted their experience to be elevated through music only one song at a time."

All from Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Former vice president Joe Biden Y Mark Zuckerberg joined in the fun. But there was a special guest who was one step above the rest. "The part that moved me the most was that I called for the First Lady to come in and the moment she appeared, I just froze," D-Nice shared when he revived. Michelle ObamaSupport from. "And it's not like I haven't been a DJ for her before, but I just froze. I didn't know what to play."