Detroit Bedrock giving rent forgiveness – Up News Info Detroit

– Following COVID-19, Bedrock Detroit waives all rentals, expenses, and parking fees for restaurants and retail tenants that "qualify as small businesses."

This covers the months of April, May, and June so that companies can use their resources to pay payroll and other bills. It's just one of the ways Detroit residents are stepping forward to help each other, and trying to protect the vibrant downtown business scene that took so long to build.

In a Bedrock press release today, CEO Matt Cullen said: "It will take the entire community to mitigate the effects of this pandemic in the region, and we are happy to do our part to help the most vulnerable companies in our portfolio to weathering storm. We stay in close contact with each of our tenants and stakeholders every day to understand their needs and concerns, and how we can help them. "

While many businesses have been forced to close their doors because Governor Whitmer placed his order today, some businesses in downtown Detroit are open. Adopting its business model to serve its clients in these difficult times. Like sidewalk pickup, delivery services, and online services.

Bedrock Detroit is a real estate company started by Dan Gilbert. Its portfolio consists of 210 office tenants, 125 retailers and restaurants. With more than $ 5.6 billion in assets in Detroit and Cleveland.

