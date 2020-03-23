Denver Live Sports Chat with Mark Kiszla – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLdf392ac43baeae3d51e0d3ddec02cacc11% %MINIFYHTMLdf392ac43baeae3d51e0d3ddec02cacc12%

%MINIFYHTMLdf392ac43baeae3d51e0d3ddec02cacc13% %MINIFYHTMLdf392ac43baeae3d51e0d3ddec02cacc14% %MINIFYHTMLdf392ac43baeae3d51e0d3ddec02cacc15% %MINIFYHTMLdf392ac43baeae3d51e0d3ddec02cacc16% From the NCAA tournament to the CSU rams, Ali Farokhmanesh proves that not all heroes wear capes March 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

The Dagger grows a little bigger, a little sharper, with each passing year. Especially this year. Especially this weekend, when the Ali Farokhmaneshes of today's college basketball landscape are supposed to be killing dragons. When some other kid from another little school should pop Bill Self chops.