DeMarcus Lawrence and Jaylon Smith of HotBoyz Team Up to Support Locally Owned Businesses, Feed First Responders and Hospital Workers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Although the Dallas Cowboys weren't playing, teammates DeMarcus Lawrence and Jaylon Smith made one of their biggest plays until Sunday.

Residents throughout North Texas are asked to stay in their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak. In conjunction with these orders, local businesses have seen a sharp decrease in traffic as fewer people leave.

Furthermore, while people are asked to work from home, first responders and hospital workers continue to fulfill their obligations to keep the public safe and healthy.

The self-proclaimed "HotBoyz,quot; decided to step up heavily to support locally owned companies and provide food to first responders and hospital employees who are still working during a global pandemic.

"For people in need, people who can't eat. For us to be able to provide that, it's a great thing," said Smith.

On Sunday, Lawrence and Smith provided and served meals from Cousins ​​Maine Lobster, Shiver’s Lunch Box and local Seago Pantry store in person to those who need a quick bite before returning to work.

“Basically it's us getting out of the way of another athlete. Trying to be the leaders, be the examples that God blessed us to be, ”said Lawrence.

It is a time when people are getting closer as a community, even when asked to distance themselves from each other.

"This is a time when we all need to come together and help each other," said Canty Shetty, co-owner of Seago Pantry.

"We don't know what kind of hell they are seeing right now, but whatever we do we will do it," added Surwesh Shetty.